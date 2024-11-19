Previous
Blue Banded Bee! by narayani
Blue Banded Bee!

I love these little bees 💙
19th November 2024

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous capture of these beauties.
November 19th, 2024  
