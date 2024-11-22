Previous
Birthday Baking by narayani
Photo 2883

Birthday Baking

Made myself a birthday cake 😂 Yes, Ren is with us tonight ❤️
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
