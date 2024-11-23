Sign up
Previous
Photo 2884
Star Gazing
This was my birthday treat from (and with) Veronica…it was a lovely night.
(Obviously taken before any gazing happened)
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3340
photos
29
followers
22
following
790% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd November 2024 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
That all looks so professional, looking forward to hearing more about it.
November 23rd, 2024
