Star Gazing by narayani
Photo 2884

Star Gazing

This was my birthday treat from (and with) Veronica…it was a lovely night.
(Obviously taken before any gazing happened)
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
That all looks so professional, looking forward to hearing more about it.
November 23rd, 2024  
