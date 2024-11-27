Previous
Jane by narayani
Photo 2888

Jane

Last life drawing session for the year.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
You have done these so well, they are amazing.
November 27th, 2024  
