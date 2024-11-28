Previous
Gage Roads by narayani
Photo 2889

Gage Roads

Evelyne took me out for lunch. This brewery/restaurant is right on the harbour with fabulous views. We even saw a pod of dolphins swimming back out to sea!
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
791% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of the two of you, sounds as if you had a wonderful time.
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact