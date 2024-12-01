Previous
December! by narayani
December!

This year has gone so fast! I thought I was being so organised getting some (wild) animal figurines to put in the advent calendar boxes - as they are learning about them at daycare - but when I set it all up…most of them didn’t fit! 😩😂
narayani

Diana ace
Such beautiful festive decorations.
December 1st, 2024  
