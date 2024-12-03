Previous
Broke With Tradition by narayani
We’ve always waited til the 7th to put up Christmas decorations - Sean’s birthday is the 6th - but he was happy for Ren to get in early this year. Probably the last year Ren will be happy with this tree…
3rd December 2024

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
