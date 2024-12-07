Previous
YOTD by narayani
I took Ren to choose a gift for the daycare’s charity collection…I’m not sure if he understood that not all children have as many toys as him but he did seem to get it that the gift was not for him.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

narayani

