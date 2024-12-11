Sign up
Photo 2902
Evening Sky
Dinner at Evelyne’s. A lovely evening after a horrible 40 degree day.
11th December 2024
11th Dec 24
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
0
Twentyseventeen and beyond
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
11th December 2024 7:14pm
Public
clouds
