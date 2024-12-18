Previous
Another Step by narayani
Photo 2909

Another Step

…towards Christmas. It isn’t Christmas lunch over here without prawns. (Local, cooked and frozen - to avoid the stress of trying to get fresh on Christmas Eve)
narayani

Diana ace
They look delicious already 🦐
December 18th, 2024  
