What a Day!

Went to the beach and had a dip (first for the season), did heaps of things on the “to do” list, went out for lunch with Evelyne, then LOST MY PHONE!! Very stressful, I’m so dependent on this little machine! Luckily Sean figured a way to track it (11pm) to discover it was where we had had lunch - which was the first place I had checked?!