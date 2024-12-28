Previous
Saturday by narayani
Photo 2919

Saturday

A trip to the beach, cleared drains of (lots of) leaves, restocked frij, watched a French movie (Delicious) had a drink with the neighbours…
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey.
