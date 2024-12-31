Sign up
Previous
Photo 2922
Last Brekkie 2024
Was delicious
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
1
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3378
photos
29
followers
23
following
800% complete
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st December 2024 9:59am
Privacy
Public
Tags
italianstylefrenchtoast
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of your delicious brekkie.
December 31st, 2024
