Happy New Year! by narayani
Photo 2923

Happy New Year!

A lovely start to the year with cool clouds and a swim.
May we all have a year filled with peace, love, joy and good health.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
