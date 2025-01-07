Sign up
Previous
Photo 2929
Early Evening Walk
It was already too hot for a walk at 8.30am so we waited til the sea breeze roared in and cooled everything down.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
2
1
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3385
photos
29
followers
23
following
802% complete
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th January 2025 6:19pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shadows
,
chihuahua-looking-huge
Annie-Sue
ace
You appear to have adopted the Hound of the Baskervilles!
Or a llama!
January 7th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Very cool shadow pic, nice job!
January 7th, 2025
