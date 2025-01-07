Previous
Early Evening Walk

It was already too hot for a walk at 8.30am so we waited til the sea breeze roared in and cooled everything down.
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Annie-Sue ace
You appear to have adopted the Hound of the Baskervilles!

Or a llama!
January 7th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Very cool shadow pic, nice job!
January 7th, 2025  
