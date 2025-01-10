Previous
End of a Long Day by narayani
End of a Long Day

10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Annie-Sue ace
A calm end, at least :-)
January 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
wonderful capture of these beautiful soft tones.
January 10th, 2025  
