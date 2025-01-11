Previous
Mango by narayani
Mango

My poor mango has been so confused this season! Flowering when it shouldn’t, flowering when it should, and now new leaves while fruit is forming?
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
803% complete

