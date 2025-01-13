Previous
Drive By by narayani
Drive By

On the way to IKEA once again…
(I wasn’t driving. And couldn’t get half the things I wanted 😕)
13th January 2025

narayani

ace
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Annie-Sue ace
feeling blue
because IKEA fell through
perk up instead
take a picture of red!
:-)
January 13th, 2025  
