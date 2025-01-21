Sign up
Previous
Photo 2943
Summertime
Managed to get myself out of the house into the horrendous heat a few times today…once to buy fruit.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3399
photos
29
followers
23
following
806% complete
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st January 2025 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
So delicious and refreshing.
January 21st, 2025
