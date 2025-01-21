Previous
Summertime by narayani
Summertime

Managed to get myself out of the house into the horrendous heat a few times today…once to buy fruit.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
So delicious and refreshing.
January 21st, 2025  
