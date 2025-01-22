Sign up
Previous
Photo 2944
O
Bought a new mat for the front door. It’s been as hot as Hell this week and that looks to continue for another day or so 🥵
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3400
photos
29
followers
23
following
806% complete
3
1
Twentyseventeen and beyond
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
23rd January 2025 7:27am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Let's meet in the middle! Cold as hell in NYC! Nice pic. Love it.
January 23rd, 2025
