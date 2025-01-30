Previous
Bird by narayani
Bird

I picked Ren up from daycare and was so hoping this bird would be for me 😍 but it was for Papa. We had our first sleepover since they’ve moved out ❤️
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
