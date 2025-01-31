Previous
Afternoon Shop by narayani
Afternoon Shop

A nothing photo but a reminder of the day.
Realised there were a couple of things Ren needed at my place (he now has 3 of most things!) And he spotted Sonic slippers - just what you need in 30 degree heat! And then a sushi snack after shopping.
narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
809% complete

Photo Details

