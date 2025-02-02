Previous
Max by narayani
Lazy, uninspired Sunday
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
809% complete

Diana ace
How cute he looks all cuddled up.
February 2nd, 2025  
Desi
Aaawww. What a cutie
February 2nd, 2025  
