Photo 2967
Woohoo!
First day of my printmaking course. I loved it! Think I’m finished with clay. I didn’t even have to edit it to get a b&w image 😂
Also…happy Valentines Day! ❤️
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3431
photos
29
followers
23
following
812% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th February 2025 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
for2025
,
lino-cuts
Diana
ace
Well done, they are fabulous! Happy Valentine's Day.
February 14th, 2025
