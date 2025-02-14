Previous
Woohoo! by narayani
Photo 2967

Woohoo!

First day of my printmaking course. I loved it! Think I’m finished with clay. I didn’t even have to edit it to get a b&w image 😂
Also…happy Valentines Day! ❤️
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
812% complete

Diana ace
Well done, they are fabulous! Happy Valentine's Day.
February 14th, 2025  
