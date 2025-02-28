Previous
Week 3 by narayani
Photo 2981

Week 3

The grey is red.
The registration is off.
Hopefully I’ll do better in week 4!
narayani

Diana ace
Lovely shapes and patterns, must look great in colour.
February 28th, 2025  
