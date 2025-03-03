Previous
Red? by narayani
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
How fabulous, I am just eating some cold melon for lunch! A whopping 40C here today, I hate anything over 25C.
March 3rd, 2025  
Desi
Oooh that watermelon looks delicious and refreshing. Agree with Diana - I am sure our temps on the West Coast have also been about 40C. I have a yellow watermelon - never had one of those before but it is also yummy in this heat
March 3rd, 2025  
