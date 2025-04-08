Sign up
Previous
Photo 3020
Tuesday
You’ll have to believe me when I say I hardly ever eat pies, let alone two in a week…but I was told that the Pinjarra Bakery had the absolute best pies. So I brought one home with me to have today - and the rumour is true 👍🏼
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3497
photos
30
followers
24
following
827% complete
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
Latest from all albums
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
111
3019
3020
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th April 2025 12:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
food
,
30-shots2025
Diana
ace
That looks very tasty. We seldom eat pis but we also have one baker which makes the best ones ever, and such a large variety too ;-)
April 8th, 2025
