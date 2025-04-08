Previous
Tuesday by narayani
You’ll have to believe me when I say I hardly ever eat pies, let alone two in a week…but I was told that the Pinjarra Bakery had the absolute best pies. So I brought one home with me to have today - and the rumour is true 👍🏼
Diana ace
That looks very tasty. We seldom eat pis but we also have one baker which makes the best ones ever, and such a large variety too ;-)
April 8th, 2025  
