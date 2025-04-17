Previous
Hot Cross Bun Fail! by narayani
Photo 3029

Hot Cross Bun Fail!

Serves me right for sneaking one in before Easter 😂
I thought I’d quickly toast one but it started to burn before toasting and the cross got stuck in the toaster 🙁
So it became a Cold Cross-less Bun.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
829% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact