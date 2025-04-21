Previous
Sana by narayani
Photo 3033

Sana

The brussel sprouts, the wine, and the corn and zucchini fritters were delicious. The potatoes not so much.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
JackieR ace
That's sad, but spuds are easy to leave on the plate, then you can feel virtuously healthy
April 21st, 2025  
