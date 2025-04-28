Sign up
Photo 3040
Japanese
This month I’m finding I often choose what to eat by how photogenic it will be 😂
28th April 2025
2
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3522
photos
31
followers
27
following
832% complete
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th April 2025 12:53pm
Tags
food
,
30-shots2025
Diana
ace
How delicious, you seem to love Asian food too ;-)
April 28th, 2025
JackieR
ace
That made me laugh, and this is very photogenic
April 28th, 2025
