Suffering For My Art by narayani
Photo 3042

Suffering For My Art

I took myself out for brunch so I’d have a fancy food foto for the last day of the month. I have to say - it wasn’t as good as it looks - too sweet.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
833% complete

Diana ace
It looks great but very sweet at the same time.
April 30th, 2025  
