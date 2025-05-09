Sign up
Photo 3051
MAC
Went to a fabulous exhibition of Richard Woldendorp's aerial photography
9th May 2025
9th May 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3536
photos
30
followers
26
following
835% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th May 2025 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf2025
Diana
ace
This is so fascinating, what a great half and half.
May 9th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Wowsers, just found him on t'interweb, what a fabulous exhibition it must be
May 9th, 2025
narayani
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
it was absolutely stunning!
May 9th, 2025
narayani
ace
@ludwigsdiana
it was hard to get a halfnhalf shot as they were all quite close together.
May 9th, 2025
