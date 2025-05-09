Previous
Went to a fabulous exhibition of Richard Woldendorp’s aerial photography
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
This is so fascinating, what a great half and half.
May 9th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Wowsers, just found him on t'interweb, what a fabulous exhibition it must be
May 9th, 2025  
narayani ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond it was absolutely stunning!
May 9th, 2025  
narayani ace
@ludwigsdiana it was hard to get a halfnhalf shot as they were all quite close together.
May 9th, 2025  
