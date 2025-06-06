Previous
Diary Shot by narayani
Diary Shot

We were the only two in the cinema. A confronting, rather cringe worthy film that was brilliantly acted. And a drink at the very French and fantastic Whisper Wine Bar afterwards to recover.
narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
