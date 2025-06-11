Previous
Not the Day I Was Expecting by narayani
Photo 3084

Not the Day I Was Expecting

A series of unexpected events meant we did not get to see the Pulse exhibition in Perth today. But did get to sit by the sea for a while.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
844% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact