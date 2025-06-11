Sign up
Previous
Photo 3084
Not the Day I Was Expecting
A series of unexpected events meant we did not get to see the Pulse exhibition in Perth today. But did get to sit by the sea for a while.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
0
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
tiny-surfer
