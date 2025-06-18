Previous
Lego by narayani
Lego

We had a day of rain and inside play. Then we went to Lightscape - a wonderful out door light display through Kings Park - and the rain continued 🙄☔️ (but was still beautiful)
18th June 2025

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
