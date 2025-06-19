Previous
The Morning After by narayani
Photo 3092

The Morning After

The night before. Drying off our sodden umbrellas after last nights light show. (They did their job well!)
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
847% complete

Photo Details

