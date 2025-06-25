Previous
Morning Walk by narayani
Morning Walk

25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Beautiful view and framing of the sailboat.
June 25th, 2025  
