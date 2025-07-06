Previous
Woodcuts by narayani
Photo 3109

Woodcuts

Attended a fun printmaking workshop this afternoon.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Like lino cuts but denser and sharper tools? Lovely design

Yes, we hope you visit WA in February. Staying a few days with a friend in Nedlands and then hire a motorhome and "do" some of Margaret River region.
July 6th, 2025  
