Photo 3109
Woodcuts
Attended a fun printmaking workshop this afternoon.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3608
photos
33
followers
28
following
851% complete
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
133
3108
3109
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th July 2025 2:57pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
printmaking
,
woodcuts
JackieR
ace
Like lino cuts but denser and sharper tools? Lovely design
Yes, we hope you visit WA in February. Staying a few days with a friend in Nedlands and then hire a motorhome and "do" some of Margaret River region.
July 6th, 2025
Yes, we hope you visit WA in February. Staying a few days with a friend in Nedlands and then hire a motorhome and "do" some of Margaret River region.