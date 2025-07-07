Previous
We Gave it a Go…

My old iPhone wasn’t quite up to the challenge (or maybe it was me🫣) but it was fun trying
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

narayani

Jennifer Eurell ace
Your old iphone might not have been up to the challenge, but it certainly has taken and interesting photo. Quite painterly.
July 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That's fabulous!!! And most importantly you had fun.
July 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Great fun
July 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wow, you managed! Well done, I am sure you had loads of fun!
July 7th, 2025  
