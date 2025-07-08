Previous
Tuesday by narayani
Tuesday

What a lovely day… dog walk in gentle rain (with umbrella), Jane Austen Wrecked my Life (highly recommend), seafood chowder at the beach, with a rainbow (which continued to grow) on my way home ❤️
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture with a beautiful rainbow.
July 8th, 2025  
JackieR ace
What a fabulous day
July 8th, 2025  
