Waffles by narayani
Photo 3118

Waffles

I skipped the fairy floss and icecream cone 😂 And really should have ordered the prawn salad 😅
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Temptation comes in many forms!
July 15th, 2025  
Desi
Beautifully presented. Looks delectable and much prettier than prawn salad but I guess it depends on whether you are looking for something sweet or a meal.
July 15th, 2025  
