So Excited! by narayani
Photo 3119

So Excited!

The first bud on my Hakea!!
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Gorgeous bud and capture! You have every reason to be excited 🤗
July 16th, 2025  
