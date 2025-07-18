Previous
PAWA by narayani
Photo 3121

PAWA

Had a lovely morning at the PAWA studio with one of the members showing me the ropes. Also found out I got accepted into their upcoming workshop which is very exciting.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
855% complete

Photo Details

