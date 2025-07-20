Sign up
Previous
Photo 3123
Max
A cold, wet day where no walks were taken and no photos were either. I’ve been trying to get a decent photo of Max for a few days with not much luck but this is the best so far.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Tags
chihuahua
