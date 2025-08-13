Sign up
Photo 3147
Abstract Artist in the Making
🥰
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3661
photos
35
followers
30
following
862% complete
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3143
146
3144
3145
147
3146
3147
148
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th August 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2025
Diana
ace
He has a wonderful choice of colours!
August 13th, 2025
