Mistake, But Useful by narayani
Photo 3148

Mistake, But Useful

While trying to photograph this tree last night in the rain, phone slipped a bit. Abstract image sorted for the day. 😆
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Photo Details

