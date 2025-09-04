Sign up
Previous
Photo 3169
Paperbark
Lovely light this morning.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
1
0
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Tags
paperbark
Julie Ryan
That is some crazy bark.
September 4th, 2025
