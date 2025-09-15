Sign up
Previous
Photo 3180
Look What I Found!
Somewhat damaged by the weekend storms, but lovely to see as I never usually manage to get bulbs to flower.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
3
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
judith deacon
How lovely, and amazing they have survived the last couple of days!
September 15th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That is SO pretty
September 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beauties.
September 15th, 2025
