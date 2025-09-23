Previous
On Fire! by narayani
Photo 3188

On Fire!

My trailing lotus has really taken off/over!
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

narayani

ace
@narayani
BeckyJo
Wow! It actually does look like little flames. The contrast of the red flowers and the blue grey needles is so striking.
September 23rd, 2025  
