Photo 3188
On Fire!
My trailing lotus has really taken off/over!
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Photo Details
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd September 2025 8:54am
Tags
trailing-lotus
BeckyJo
Wow! It actually does look like little flames. The contrast of the red flowers and the blue grey needles is so striking.
September 23rd, 2025
