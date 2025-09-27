Sign up
Photo 3192
Pink and Blue
The cosmos are on their way out but the cornflowers are blooming and the poppies are budding 🥰
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th September 2025 2:08pm
Tags
cosmos
,
cornflowers
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Very pretty combination
September 27th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Great shoot with the focusing adding to it.
September 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty.
September 27th, 2025
