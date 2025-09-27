Previous
Pink and Blue by narayani
Pink and Blue

The cosmos are on their way out but the cornflowers are blooming and the poppies are budding 🥰
27th September 2025

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
874% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Very pretty combination
September 27th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Great shoot with the focusing adding to it.
September 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty.
September 27th, 2025  
